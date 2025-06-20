Jacksonville ranked most boring city in America by FinanceBuzz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spanning nearly 900 square miles, the physical prominence of Jacksonville can’t be denied. The city’s ‘wow’ factor, however, is up for debate.

A new report from FinanceBuzz ranks Jacksonville as the most boring city in the United States.

Analysts looked at 75 of the country’s major cities and ranked them based on data points within categories like outdoor activities, population age, nightlife, food, and things to do. Jacksonville was scored overall at 14.3/100.

Part of the low score appears to come from the city’s sheer size and relatively lower population. "This means there are large stretches of the city where population density is relatively low, naturally leading to lower instances of things like nightclubs and award-winning restaurants," wrote FinanceBuzz.

While there are some culinary standouts, FinanceBuzz reports that 54% of Jacksonville’s restaurants are chains, tying it for the fourth-highest rate in the country.

The company also reported that Jacksonville has the third-lowest rate of nightclubs and fourth-lowest rate of concert venues per capita compared to the other analyzed cities, hurting it in the nightlife category.

Still, the city did add to its collection of concert venues in 2025, with Decca Live and Five officially opening their doors.

Jacksonville wasn’t the only Florida city getting a bad review. Tallahassee ranked as the 9th most boring. The low score was attributed to a lack of award-winning restaurants, little access to sports teams, and few must-see attractions per capita.

The next most boring cities, according to FinanceBuzz, are Wichita, Kansas, Corpus Christi, Texas, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Below are the top five most exciting cities in the country, based on FinanceBuzz’s findings:

Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida St. Louis, Missouri Orlando, Florida New York City

