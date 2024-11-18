Jacksonville research center joins network researching Alzheimer’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research just joined the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation’s national network of research centers.

According to a news release, the JCCR has conducted more than 1,000 clinical trials over 25 years.

Global Alzheimer’s Platform President John Dwyer said the organization wants to make sure research represents all who are impacted by neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

“In Jacksonville, nearly one third of the population is African American, and we enthusiastically support Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research as they expand brain health education and improve access to the cutting-edge CNS research in the community,” Dwyer said in the release.

6.9 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and that’s expected to nearly double to 12.7 million people by 2050, according to the release.

In Florida, it is estimated that 12.5% of the population is living with dementia. Clinical trials are the only way to find treatments and cures for this disease.

