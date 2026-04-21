Jacksonville residents invited to May 5 meeting on rising energy costs with Mayor Deegan and JEA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents in Jacksonville are invited to take part in a community conversation about rising energy costs and the future of local utilities.

The event, scheduled for May 5, will feature Donna Deegan and representatives from JEA.

Organizers say the discussion will focus on how increasing energy prices are affecting local households, as well as efforts to promote cleaner and more affordable utility options across the community.

To sign up, click here.

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