Jacksonville runners gear up for Galloway Training Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Galloway Training Program is set to begin this Saturday, May 30, offering aspiring marathon and half-marathon runners the chance to push their limits under the guidance of Jeff Galloway’s renowned methods.

Participants will gather at Jax Nutrition in Jacksonville for early morning runs tailored to different skill levels.

Registration is required to join this exciting race preparation journey.

To register before Saturday, click here.

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