Local

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office addresses traffic and safety concerns for 2025–2026 school year

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Back-to-school tips The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shares tips to help keep students safe.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 2025–2026 school year has begun, bringing increased school traffic and safety concerns to Jacksonville.

JSO Traffic Enforcement Officer Kristy Monroe is offering tips to ensure student safety on the roads.

As students return to school, Officer Kristy Monroe emphasizes the importance of road safety in school zones.

Drivers are urged to slow down, watch for pedestrians and crossing guards, stop for school buses, and avoid using their phones while driving.

JSO Traffic Enforcement officers will be on high alert throughout the school year to ensure students travel safely to and from class.

The initiative aims to reduce accidents and improve safety for all road users.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Action News Jax Top Stories
0
National Whataburger Day 2025 Whataburger's 75th Anniversary

Most Read