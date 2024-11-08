Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrests man for Nov. 6 homicide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lavertis Reed was arrested on Friday for the shooting death of Travis Gettis, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Gettis was shot on the 3200 block if West Edgewood Avenue on Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

JSO’s Homicide Team #2 and Crime Scene Units conducted independent investigations. According to JSO, they located evidence leading them to a suspect vehicle registered to Reed.

Within 16 hours of the shooting, CPR, Gang Unit detectives, and the Aviation Unit helped detectives find Reed at a shopping center off Dunn Avenue and detained Reed.

He was arrested for murder after an interview.





