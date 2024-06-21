Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate cold case of Lawanna McDaniel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has highlighted a cold case this month involving the unsolved death of Lawanna McDaniel.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax told you back in December 2014 when McDaniel was found lying in a rural ditch in the area of 18000 Wells Rd.

The family said she never went far from home. When the body was found her family had a sinking feeling it was her.

“We all feel incomplete really. Really without her,” Whitney Taylor, McDaniel’s daughter said.

Detectives continue to work this case. They are examining all evidence and following potential leads.

Anyone having any information related to Ms. McDaniel’s death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Below is a video JSO has put together in its “Cold Case Spotlight” campaign.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.