Jacksonville Sheriff's Office hiring

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is having a recruitment event on Monday.

It’s happening at the CareerSource NEFL Clay County Career Center on Town Center Boulevard in Flemming Island. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon.

JSO reminds you to bring an updated resume.

You will be able to talk with a JSO representative.

No registration is required.

