Jacksonville Sheriff's Office holding Safe Sleep Awareness News Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, alongside Wolfson Children’s Hospital, and the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition are hosting an event to highlight the importance of [preventing infant mortality through safe sleep practices.

The conference will feature a panel of experts discussing the prevention of infant deaths through safe sleep practices.

The panelists include:

Megan Denk, executive director, THE PLAYERS Center for Child Health, Wolfson Children's Hospital

Faye Johnson, CEO, Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition

Jessica Winberry, prevention coordinator, Safe Kids Northeast Florida

, prevention coordinator, Safe Kids Northeast Florida Lieutenant Mark Lessard, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

According to JSO, experts will share local statistics, prevention efforts, and actionable steps parents and other caregivers can take to keep babies safe while sleeping. Visuals will include a pack ‘n play with a safe sleep environment and another with an unsafe one, as well as a Safe Sleep Checklist poster.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and is happening at Wolfson Children’s Hospital Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower, 1st Floor Lobby, by the stairs.

