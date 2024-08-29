Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hosting District 5 Town Hall

Jacksonville, Fla. — Westside residents will have a chance to learn how the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office works to keep their neighborhoods safe.

JSO is holding a town hall meeting in District 5 on Thursday night.

This event is the fifth in a series of town halls designed to promote transparency within the agency and allow neighbors to tell Sheriff T.K. Waters their concerns.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The town hall begins at 6 p.m. at the Paxon Revival Center located at 5461 Commonwealth Avenue.

Read: Jacksonville sheriff holds town hall, discusses Duval Connect program, new transparency portal

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.