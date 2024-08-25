Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigates death of unidentified man found in swimming pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of an unidentified adult male who was discovered overnight in a swimming pool in the 5700 block of Wiltshire Street. The incident occurred around midnight, prompting a response from JSO patrol officers.

Upon arrival, officers found the man floating in a pool at the rear of a residence. The victim was removed from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed.

Detectives from the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating the circumstances of the incident. According to JSO, foul play is not suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working closely with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

JSO is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Tips can be submitted by calling the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS. Information can also be provided online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

