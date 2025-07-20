Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An officer-involved shooting near Beach Boulevard and St. John’s Bluff resulted in the death of an armed man and temporarily shut down the busy roadway Saturday night.

The incident occurred near the Intown Suites hotel, where police said a series of chaotic events unfolded.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it began when a 69-year-old man driving a truck crashed into a car driven by a woman, which was carrying her two children, ages 7 and 10.

Fortunately, all three sustained only minor injuries.

The situation escalated when the man exited his truck carrying a gun and made statements about killing himself. Officers arrived and attempted to negotiate for approximately 20 minutes.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Alan Parker explained what happened next.

“A person on a bicycle, unaware of what was going on, started riding into the area. The suspect turned his attention toward that individual, and at that point, our officer had to engage him,” said Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief Alan Parker.

Police said the suspect was still armed and not complying with commands when officers fired their weapons, striking the man with a rifle.

Nearby residents at the Intown Suites described the scene.

“Shortly after the intercom, we heard a ‘bop bop.’ That’s when we knew something serious was happening,” said Brentt.

I was just coming down here to meet my wife; she just got off work. I saw lights and thought it was just a traffic stop. Next thing I know, the whole area is locked down. I don’t even know how she’s supposed to get out,” said Howard Newell.

Emergency responders transported the suspect to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters commented on the incident.

“The officers made a decision and took care of the business that needed to be taken care of. Unfortunately, he lost his life, but I’m sure we saved some others,” said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters.

Police confirmed the man had five prior DUI convictions but no documented history of mental illness.

This marks the 12th officer-involved shooting involving the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this year.