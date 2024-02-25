Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating traffic homicide in Settlers Landing area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported traffic homicide near the Settlers Landing area at Old Middleburg Rd. South and Hipps Rd.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department stated on X (formerly Twitter) that multiple vehicles and patients were involved in the crash, with one patient in critical condition.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing new story and will be updated when details arrive.

Crews are working a traffic accident at Old Middleburg road and Hipps road involving multiple vehicles and multiple patients…one of the patients is critical at this time…avoid the area. @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) February 24, 2024

