Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offering motorcycle safety courses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has two final S.M.A.R.T. Motorcycle Safety Courses this month: July 13 and July 27.

Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. Next, safety briefings start at 7:40 a.m. with a course walk-through, Classes are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They take place at the Northeast Florida Criminal Justice Center.

Make sure to bring the following to your class:

Valid driver’s license

Motorcycle endorsement

A mechanically sound motorcycle (no leaking fluids, worn tires, etc.) with a valid registration

Over-the-ankle footwear (footwear that covers the ankle bone and provides support)

Long pants

Long sleeve shirt or lightweight jacket

Eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are acceptable)

Department of Transportation approved helmet

Gloves

Face mask for when participants are not riding their motorcycle

Sunscreen, rain gear, and a change of clothing are usually good to have available

Water, Powerade, Gatorade, or some other non-alcoholic beverage

You’re encouraged to drink plenty of fluids 1 to 2 hours before the start of your session. Food and drinks are not provided by JSO.

You can register here.

