Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office offering motorcycle safety courses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has two final S.M.A.R.T. Motorcycle Safety Courses this month: July 13 and July 27.
Registration is from 7 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. Next, safety briefings start at 7:40 a.m. with a course walk-through, Classes are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They take place at the Northeast Florida Criminal Justice Center.
Make sure to bring the following to your class:
- Valid driver’s license
- Motorcycle endorsement
- A mechanically sound motorcycle (no leaking fluids, worn tires, etc.) with a valid registration
- Over-the-ankle footwear (footwear that covers the ankle bone and provides support)
- Long pants
- Long sleeve shirt or lightweight jacket
- Eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are acceptable)
- Department of Transportation approved helmet
- Gloves
- Face mask for when participants are not riding their motorcycle
- Sunscreen, rain gear, and a change of clothing are usually good to have available
- Water, Powerade, Gatorade, or some other non-alcoholic beverage
You’re encouraged to drink plenty of fluids 1 to 2 hours before the start of your session. Food and drinks are not provided by JSO.
You can register here.
