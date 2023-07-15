Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital about a person shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office went to a local hospital in reference to a person shot.

When police arrived there was a man in his early twenties suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

The victim was not able to provide where the crime happened.

He was dropped off at the hospital by an unknown person.

Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office still investigating after missing man was found

Read: ‘We may be people with no insurance;’ Barely staying afloat in sinking insurance market

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.