‘We may be people with no insurance;’ Barely staying afloat in sinking insurance market

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The crumbling insurance market in Florida continues to get worse by the day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Today, AAA decided it won’t be renewing some of its policies. This comes after Famers Insurance announced Tuesday they’re pulling out of Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“At some point, if it keeps going up at this rate, we may be[come] older people with no insurance,” Donald Stanton, a Ponte Vedra Beach neighbor, told Action News Jax.

Stanton is retired and worried with his fixed income. He says he will no longer be able to afford the rising rates. He also says he doesn’t know if he can survive without insurance.

Stanton has lived in his Ponte Vedra Beach home for more than 23 years. He currently has AAA’s combo policy covering his house and auto.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“And the homeowners is the biggest ordeal,” Stanton said. “It’s up 55 percent from last year. Last year’s went up 23 and a half percent from the year before.”

For more on this story watch FOX30 at 10 p.m.