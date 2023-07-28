Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it seized 3 guns, 4 cases of ammo during traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a recent traffic stop, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that officers observed what appeared to be a driver under the influence.

During the stop, officers conducted a DUI investigation which led to the arrest of the driver, a convicted felon.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle by police revealed several guns and a large amount of ammunition.

JSO seized the following:

3 firearms (shotgun, AR, pistol)

4 cases of ammunition

4 high-capacity magazines

JSO said that the suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations.

