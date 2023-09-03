Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 8-year-old girl in Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help locating a missing 8-year-old girl named Danika Egler who was last seen Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to JSO, Danika was reported missing by family members after leaving the residence at around 7:30 p.m.

She was last seen on foot in the 8700 block of McGlothin St.

Name: Danika D. Egler

Age: 8

Sex: Female

Height / Weight: 4′5″/ 70 lbs.

Eyes / Hair: Blue / Blonde

Clothing: Red hoodie, dark gray shorts, and unknown shoes

Anyone who has seen Danika or who has information that could assist in this search is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Sample HTML block

Missing Child



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 8-year-old Danika Egler on the city’s Westside. Danika was reported missing by family members after leaving the residence tonight around 7:30 p.m. She was last seen on foot in the 8700 block of McGlothlin… pic.twitter.com/7blF4YJcnr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 3, 2023

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.