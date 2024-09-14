Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 83-year-old suffering from dementia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for James Z. Ward, an 83-year-old male suffering from dementia, who has been reported missing from Northwest Jacksonville.

He was last seen around 7:30 AM near the 6100 block of Ramar Court and is believed to have walked away from the area. Due to his medical condition, authorities are urgently seeking his location to ensure his safety.

Description:

Name : James Z. Ward

: James Z. Ward Age : 83 years old

: 83 years old Height : 5′11″

: 5′11″ Weight : 208 lbs

: 208 lbs Eye Color : Brown

: Brown Hair Color : Silver/White

: Silver/White Clothing: Black pants, black shirt, no glasses

If you have seen Mr. Ward or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

Missing Endangered Adult



The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult in Northwest Jacksonville. The victim, reportedly suffering with Dementia, was last seen at approximately 07:30 AM near the 6100 block of Ramar Court. It is believed… pic.twitter.com/otYt2nvK6f — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 14, 2024

