Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office swears in new class of officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office recently swore in 27 new officers.

Class 05-23′s swearing-in was shared in a Facebook video. It shows Sheriff T.K. Waters giving the new officers their badges.

“We cannot do the important work that we do successfully without the trust of the community we serve,” Sheriff Waters said at the ceremony.

Sheriff Waters told the new officers they would be the ones doing the “grassroots work of sowing the seeds of community and community trust.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One new officer, Officer Price, also gave a speech in the video. Price said the graduating class was diverse in age, families, and experiences.

“The countless hours of studying, unknown training events, or the shared misery of physical training, ended up bonding us as a team more than some may know,” Price said.

The video ends with Sheriff Waters telling all 27 officers to live with integrity and be honest.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.