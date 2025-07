Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office town halls: When the Sheriff is visiting your district

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will hold town hall meetings throughout July and August for people to learn more about policing efforts in their area.

These meetings provide a chance to hear from Sheriff T.K. Waters and your District Commander.

Jacksonville is split into six policing districts. Find your district on JSO’s map here.

The first town hall of the series is on July 8 in JSO’s largest district, District 6. It contains the Oceanway, Northside, and San Mateo areas.

The final event is on August 12.

Full Schedule

District 6: Tuesday, July 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - North Jax Campus (418 Starratt Road)

Tuesday, July 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - North Jax Campus (418 Starratt Road) District 5: Tuesday, July 15 at Trinity Baptist Church (800 Hammond Boulevard)

Tuesday, July 15 at Trinity Baptist Church (800 Hammond Boulevard) District 4: Tuesday, July 22, at First Coast Baptist Church (7587 Blanding Boulevard)

Tuesday, July 22, at First Coast Baptist Church (7587 Blanding Boulevard) District 3: Tuesday, July 29 at University Christian School (5520 University Boulevard W.)

Tuesday, July 29 at University Christian School (5520 University Boulevard W.) District 2: Friday, August 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - Arlington Campus (651 Commerce Center Drive, #100)

Friday, August 8 at The Church of Eleven22 - Arlington Campus (651 Commerce Center Drive, #100) District 1: Tuesday, August 12 at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville (125 W. Ashley Street)

