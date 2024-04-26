Jacksonville speakeasy tiki bar, restaurant closing its doors after 49 years serving customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After 49 years as a Jacksonville staple the Chinese restaurant Pagoda and the Secret Tiki Temple have closed their doors, effective immediately.

The family-owned and operated restaurant was opened in 1975 on Baymeadows Road near I-95 with the speakeasy-themed Secret Tiki Temple being added around 2017. The restaurant billed itself as “an alternative to Chinese buffets, fast food establishments, and national chains restaurants.”

The abrupt news was announced on both Pagoda’s and Secret Tiki Temple’s websites which read:

“After 49 years of creating a proud legacy at Pagoda, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the immediate closure of our restaurant. This decision is due to changes in our business structure and future plans. Despite this bittersweet moment, we are profoundly grateful for your support and patronage over the years. We thank you deeply and encourage you to stay connected with us through social media and personal contacts as we embark on new adventures. We look forward to the possibility of reconnecting in the future and continuing to share moments of joy and delicious cuisine." — Announcement made by Pagoda

The Secret Tiki Temple was best characterized as unique in its Polynesia decorations and beach-themed vibe. The now closed business described itself as “steeped in rich culture and lore, the Secret Tiki Temple combines elements of our Chinese heritage with our love of all things tiki.”

Here are some late pictures shared by the late Secret Tiki Temple’s Instagram account to feel nostalgic.

