Jacksonville student honored as U.S. Presidential Scholar from Douglas Anderson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Samuel Issac Nelson, III, a Douglas Anderson School of the Arts graduate, has been named a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of the highest honors for high school seniors.

Nelson is one of just 161 students nationwide, and only 20 in the arts, selected this year by the U.S. Department of Education.

He is the only student from Jacksonville and one of three arts scholars from Florida to receive the award.

While at Douglas Anderson, Nelson stood out as a musical theatre student, class vice president, and award-winning performer in shows like “Hadestown” and “Next to Normal.”

His journey was supported by the Developing Artists Foundation, which helps young Jacksonville artists get the training and experiences they need to succeed.

