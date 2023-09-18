“Symphonic Night at the Movies” series returns to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Symphony will perform all of the music heard in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” in sync with the movie on September 22nd and 23rd at 7 p.m. at the Jacoby Symphony Hall.

“It’s a really powerful film and I think families would really love introducing, to their kids, the symphony this way,” says conductor Kevin Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald calls the experience a “sensory explosion” thanks to the live orchestra.

“When you listen to recorded, digital sound, like in a movie theatre, it has a flat, one-dimensional quality. But when you listen to music with a live orchestra, you can physically feel the sounds of the musicians on your body and it sweeps you away in a completely different and unique way,” adds Fitzgerald.

Director Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” follows the moving story of a lost little alien who befriends a 10-year-old boy named Elliott. Experience all the mystery and fun of their unforgettable adventure in the beloved movie that captivated audiences around the world in 1982, complete with John Williams’ Academy Award winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film projected on a huge HD screen.

The Symphonic Night at the Movies series continues with 2 more experiences in November with “Home Alone” and March with “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

November 17/18 | 7:00 p.m. Grant O’Brien Conductor Jacksonville Symphony Chorus

A true holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Jacksonville Symphony. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who’s accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is holiday fun for the entire family!

March 15/16 | 7:00 p.m.TBD ConductorIntroducing Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert to the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series. Audiences can relive the magic of Harry’s sixth year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, set to the music of Nicholas Hooper performed by the Jacksonville Symphony. Watch Harry become a wiz at potions, win Felix Felicis and uncover the meaning of Horcruxes!













