Jacksonville teen to be flag bearer at FIFA World Cup final

KINGS BAY, Ga. — An award-winning Jacksonville teenager will get a special responsibility when he attends the FIFA World Cup final Match in New Jersey, thanks to an organization he attends, Kings Bay, Camden County.

“On behalf of the Coca-Cola company, we’d like to congratulate you on becoming a flag bearer at the FIFA World Cup final match on July 19th,” baseball player Alex Rodriguez told High Schooler Jacob Robins via Zoom.

“It’s a real opportunity, and it speaks volumes to the amount of opportunities and the platforms that are uplifted through the Boys and Girls Club,” said Robins.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Robins received the flag-bearing honor after becoming the Boys and Girls Club of America’s 2025 National Military Youth of the Year. It’s the highest honor a club member can receive.

“Everyone always asks, ‘How do you prepare for being Youth of the Year? What are your steps?’ And I always say it’s a community behind me,” said Robins.

The 17-year-old attends the club’s Teen Center at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County, Georgia, where his mom is a youth director. He’s been attending since he was 13 but has been involved in the youth program since he was just 6 years old.

A child, with both parents in the military, said he wants to use his platform to advocate for the millions of military kids around the country and the struggles they face.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Every sort of military child has to adapt very quickly, which could then mean they have to move more. People around them are moving. There’s a lot of changes, and there could be a lot of issues because we’re expected to pick up quickly,” Robins added.

Through the club, he’s gotten to meet a slew of celebrities, including former baseball great A-Rod, actor Denzel Washington and comedian JB Smoove.

On top of this, FOX and Fox Sports are investing $500,000 in the expansion of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s soccer programming.

As for what flag the Jax native will be bearing?

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’m not sure of which flag I’m going to be holding, but I’m very excited to see what flag I’ve been chosen to hold, whether it’s the USA or one of the other countries,” said Robins.

“I would absolutely love to carry the Mexico flag at the World Cup as my mom is Mexican and Puerto Rican, and that would be a great moment to showcase and represent my family back home,” Robins added.

Robins will be attending the final match of the World Cup in the New York, New Jersey area on July 19th. FOX 30 is your local home for FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.