‘Jacksonville, thank you’ Humane Society confirms pets in foster homes due to Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society has put out a statement regarding the status of its occupants in wake of Hurricane Milton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

81 pets have been confirmed to be in temporary foster homes due to Hurricane Milton, the Humane Society confirmed on X.

“We are absolutely astonished by our community’s response over the past two days", says the tweet. “Hurricane Milton developed quickly, and you all SHOWED UP as soon as we asked for your help”.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.