Jacksonville Transportation Authority seeks public input in mobility study

Jacksonville, Fla. — JTA needs your help figuring out Jacksonville’s public transportation needs.

It’s asking the public to take a survey in an effort to improve services.

The survey asks everything from the reasons why people use public transportation and how often, to features that would entice you to use public transportation.

If you’d like to weigh in, you can take the survey by clicking here.

