Jacksonville UF campus gets approval in Governor’s historic budget, while other projects get cut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis made history, signing a record-high budget for the state of Florida. Some lawmakers are calling this a win for the big development projects, while others said they were pushed out because of opposing political viewpoints.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Governor DeSantis touted tax breaks, teacher raises and his promise to send migrants from borders to blue states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In Jacksonville, $75 million was granted for the new University of Florida campus in downtown Jacksonville. Additionally, $33 million was granted to re-model University of North Florida’s Brooks College of Health building and completion of the Coggin College building.

Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry, sent Action News Jax this statement in response:

“Today, Jacksonville secured some serious wins in the upcoming State Budget. My team has worked extremely hard to secure local and state dollars to keep Jacksonville on the rise. Thank you, Governor DeSantis, for supporting our growth and funding these important projects. With this strong support from the state, these projects will continue to impact Jacksonville citizens for decades to come.”

Watch: Duval’s share of state budget

Not everyone felt victorious.

Related Story: Governor Ron DeSantis Unveils $114.8 Billion ‘Framework for freedom’ budget

“It’s atrocious what happened,” Jacksonville Representative Angie Nixon said. “It’s all about who doesn’t speak out against his harmful policies.”

Nixon was included in some of the projects that were vetoed. In total, eight total local projects were not entered into the Governor’s budget. That includes

A seawall construction project in Fernandina Beach

Representative Clay Yarborough’s ‘Family Support Services’ project

New complex at St. Johns River State College in Palatka

Northeast Florida 21st Century Workforce Development

Baker Fire District water tanker request

Jacksonville Music History Museum

Representative Angie Nixon’s Wayman Academy of the Arts funding projects

“This is going to negatively impact students over in the Westside area who may be struggling in a public school setting, who really need to be in smaller classrooms,” Nixon said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In total, DeSantis slashed half a million from the original proposal.