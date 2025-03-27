Jacksonville University begins construction on region’s first four-year medical school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Jacksonville University put shovels into the ground Wednesday, marking the beginning of construction on the region’s first four-year medical school.

LECOM at JU will be located within the school’s expanding Medical Mall, which includes the 104,000-square-foot Health Sciences Complex, School of Orthodontics and Occupational Therapy teaching facility, as well as the 146-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, Dolphin Pointe Health Care.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan emphasized the significance of the project, stating “LECOM, the region’s first four-year medical school, is a fantastic addition to Jacksonville University, our region’s medical system and city as a whole. Jacksonville has some of the best healthcare institutions in the country. The addition of LECOM will ensure we have the doctors to support our fast-growing city for decades to come. I look forward to seeing the impact LECOM and its inaugural graduating class will have on our community.”

LECOM currently has four locations, with two in Pennsylvania, one in New York, and another in Bradenton, Florida.

The school is investing approximately $50 million into the development of its Jacksonville location.

Its inaugural class of approximately 75 doctoral students is expected to begin coursework in 2026. Officials believe total enrollment will grow to 150 students per year by 2031.

“LECOM has always been dedicated to advancing medical education, and the opening of our new campus in Jacksonville is a pivotal moment for the region’s healthcare future,” said John M. Ferretti, D.O., president and CEO of LECOM. “This facility will not only train the next generation of physicians but also strengthen the healthcare workforce in Northeast Florida, improving access to quality care and addressing the region’s growing medical needs.”

LECOM says that by 2030, the project will support more than 600 jobs and provide and estimated economic impact of $60 million per year.

Osteopathic medicine is recognized as one of the fastest-growing healthcare professions in the United States, according to LECOM. The school cites the Osteopathic Medical Profession Report, which states that the number of osteopathic physicians in the U.S. climbed to nearly 135,000 in 2021 — an 80% increase over the past decade.

“This facility will provide our students with cutting-edge resources and hands-on learning opportunities, preparing them to excel in their medical careers and contribute to the advancement of healthcare in the region,” said Silvia M. Ferretti, D.O., provost of LECOM.

Higher education opportunities continue to develop in the River City. Just last year, JU opened a new College of Law campus Downtown.

Now, the University of Florida is working to open a graduate campus Downtown as well.

