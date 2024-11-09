Jacksonville University business school wins Societal Impact Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville University the Davis College of Business and Technology was awarded the Societal Impact Award for the college’s Business for Social Good program by the Southern Business Administration Association.

The award recognizes “outstanding approaches and achievements in business education,” according to a news release.

In the program, students work closely with non-profit leadership to gain hands-on experience. The students also provide formal business recommendations to the non-profits.

“It’s an honor to be acknowledged by SBAA for this award,” said Dr. Barbara Ritter, dean of the Davis College of Business and Technology, said in the release. “Our students and faculty positively impact our community in a myriad of ways on a daily basis. It’s their continual efforts we celebrate with this recognition.”

The award will be presented the school next month.

