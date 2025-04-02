Jacksonville University to launch Accelerated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville University has announced a new path students can take for their educational careers on Wednesday, the Accelerated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Accelerated Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing (ADEMSN), a twenty-month program, is designed for individuals who hold a non-nursing bachelor’s degree. The program helps create a “fast-tracked route” to leadership roles in the healthcare field.

“We are thrilled to launch this innovative program, which strengthens our nursing offerings and ensures we stay ahead of the curve in providing quality healthcare education,” said Dr. Lindsay Wolf, associate dean of Jacksonville University’s Keigwin School of Nursing. “This program prepares entry-level nurses to be bedside nurses with a higher level of knowledge in research and leadership, which will allow these graduates to take on critical leadership positions that hospitals desperately need.”

For more information on the program, click HERE.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.