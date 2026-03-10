Jacksonville University women headed to NCAA Tournament after ASUN victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville University Dolphins women’s basketball team is dancing in March.

The Dolphins earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament on Monday night by beating Austin Peay in the ASUN Championship Game 66-63 in overtime.

The win caps off a 24-8 season to this point for Special Jennings’ team. It’s the first trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Dolphins since 2016 and only their second trip ever.

Priscillia Williams led the Dolphins with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but fouled out in regulation.

Jacksonville held an eight point lead going into the fourth quarter but Austin Peay played Cindarella in the ASUN Tournament as the 8th seed and almost pulled off another upset in comeback fashion.

Instead, the Dolphins found a way to win for the 13th time in the last 14 games.

They will now await their destination in the 64-team women’s basketball tournament this month.

