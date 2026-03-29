Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens retains AZA accreditation for animal care excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens has earned reaccreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, maintaining a distinction it has held for nearly 40 years. The decision was announced Wednesday by the AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission following a comprehensive evaluation of the facility’s animal well-being and management.

The zoo has been an accredited member of the AZA since 1987. To maintain this status, institutions must undergo a rigorous review every five years to demonstrate they meet evolving global standards for animal care, conservation and education.

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The accreditation process involves a detailed application and a meticulous multi-day on-site inspection. An independent team of zoological professionals analyzes all aspects of the facility, including animal care, staff training, educational programs and conservation efforts. The team also reviews financial stability, risk management, governance and guest services.

Detailed reports from both the facility and the inspection team are submitted to the AZA Accreditation Commission for evaluation. The process concludes with a formal hearing where the commission interviews top officials from the institution. Based on these findings, accreditation is either fully granted, provisionally granted for one year or denied.

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Dan Ashe serves as the president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “Congratulations to the leadership and staff at Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens for attaining the global ‘gold standard’ in zoological and aquarium accreditation,” Ashe said. He also noted that the organization’s standards are updated regularly to incorporate the newest best practices in the profession.

Dr. Jeff Ettling is the president and CEO of Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens. He emphasized that the successful review validates the daily work performed by the zoo’s employees. “Maintaining AZA accreditation since 1987 is a point of great pride for our organization and is a powerful affirmation of the work our team does every day to provide exceptional care for animals and advance meaningful conservation efforts,” Ettling said.

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The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is one of 240 AZA-accredited institutions worldwide, with membership spanning 12 countries.

As a condition of membership, Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens must complete the full accreditation process again in five years to ensure it continues to meet the association’s rising standards.

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