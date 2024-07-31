Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens offers half-price admissions on weekdays, celebrating the end of summer

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is offering half-off admission to celebrate the end of summer.

From Monday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 15, tickets for Monday through Thursday will be half-price.

Limited capacity is available. Once the limit is reached, there will be no more tickets available for purchase.

No refunds or date exchanges will be available. To purchase tickets, click here.

