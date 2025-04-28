Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre and Dining voted No. 1 dinner theatre in the USA TODAY readers’ poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Take a bow, Alhambra.

Jacksonville’s Alhambra Theatre and Dining, which has been entertaining and feeding guests for decades, was recognized as the No. 1 dinner theatre in the country by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The Alhambra is the “longest continuously-operating dinner theater” in the country, USA TODAY said.

Readers were given a choice of 20 dinner theatres around the country and then got to vote on the “10Best.” And Alhambra came out on top.

Alhambra posted a message about the recognition on its Facebook page:

“Thank you to everyone that voted! We are honored and proud to be USA Today’s number one dinner theater in America! We are so thankful to receive this honor and we owe it to our hardworking staff, our actors and most importantly every single one of you! Thank you again!”

The Alhambra typically puts on about seven musicals or plays throughout the year, each of which runs about a month and a half. The venue also has shorter concert experiences throughout the year, such as Jay White as Neil Diamond and The Everly Brothers Experience with the Zmed Brothers.

