Jacksonville’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator leaves to work with Phoenix Arts & Innovation District

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Hispanic Outreach Coordinator is stepping down from her position to take a new role.

Yanira “Yaya” Cardona wrote in her resignation letter to Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan that she will be the General Manager for the Phoenix Arts & Innovation District.

“This opportunity will allow me to grow in new ways, particularly in development and the construction of an entire district, and I know it will elevate my skills to another level. I am truly grateful for this opportunity and for how it aligns with my long term vision of leadership and community impact,” Cardona wrote in the letter.

Action News Jax told you in January when Cardona was placed on administrative leave after she posted an ICE-related warning on social media.

“They are going and targeting specifically Hispanic and non-American businesses,” Cardona said in a livestream.

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Deegan said at the time that Cardona was put on leave because she violated city policy.

While no part of Cardona’s message during the livestream was wrong or illegal, Deegan said at the time that Cardona didn’t check with the Mayor’s Office or the city’s communications office to get permission to make her video.

About two weeks later, the investigation concluded and Cardona resumed her duties.

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Deegan issued the following statement about Cardona’s departure from the City:

“I am truly grateful for Yaya’s service to our community. We created this first-time position to bring Jacksonville’s vibrant and fast-growing Hispanic population into the civic process and raise awareness of services, resources, and events. Today, the community is more connected to the city than ever before because of Yaya’s dedication to the work of making every voice heard. I wish her the best in this next chapter and look forward to seeing the positive impact she continues to make.”

Read Cardona’s full resignation letter below:

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