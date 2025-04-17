Jacksonville’s Morning News - JU students say they were blindsided by cuts, layoffs

Jacksonville, Fl —

After a cool morning we’ll have wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Warmer temperatures build through Easter weekend and it stays dry.

Three Big Things to Know:

A major milestone for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority - this morning it’s opening the autonomous innovation center as part of its driverless shuttle project. It’s the first-of-its kind, fully autonomous public transportation system network in the United States.

Jacksonville’s Fraternal Order of Police is publicly backing the nine corrections officers involved in an incident that led to the death of a jail inmate.

Students and faculty are speaking out against Jacksonville University’s plan to eliminate some majors and lay off 40 faculty members.

Students say they were blindsided by Jacksonville University's cuts, layoffs. Posted by Rich Jones on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Other stories making news today:

An improvement project to put up signs over the Buckman Bridge is still unfinished, four years after it started. FDOT says it hopes to have the project finished by this summer. WOKV reported earlier this week that a $5.4 million construction project to replace finger joints on the bridge is set to start next Monday - it’s unrelated to the signage.

The Mandarin Art Festival returns this Easter weekend, where it has been held since 1968. It’s one of several events in NE Florida this weekend.

LISTEN: Morning News Team spotlights Easter weekend events

LISTEN: Fox News Capitol Correspondent Ryan Schmelz talks about Senator Chris Van Hollen taking a trip to El Salvador to visit Kilmar Abrego Garcia in prison.