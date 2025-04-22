Jacksonville’s Morning News Tuesday, April 22 - Jax Beach weighs smoking, parking restrictions

Jacksonville, Fl — The WOKV Payroll Payout, Sponsored by Mark Spain Real Estate, continues with five chances to win $1,000. Listen for the keyword at 8:00 am, 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm.

Three Big Things to Know:

Jacksonville Beach is trying to address complaints residents have about semi-trucks. The city council met yesterday to discuss a parking restriction on A1A. It would ban semi-trucks from parking for more than four hours between 25th Ave South and the county line. Neighbors say the trucks are taking up too many parking spots and making too much noise. The ordinance passed its first reading last night. Another ordinance would prohibit almost every way a person could smoke tobacco on beach property. However, state law doesn’t allow a local ban on unfiltered cigars.

Four people are hurt after an apparent gas explosion in Clay County. A house on Sycamore Way was damaged in last night’s explosion. Clay County Fire Rescue says two adults and two children were taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their conditions. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Walgreens will pay hundreds of millions of dollars in what’s described as a landmark civil settlement. The pharmacy chain agreed to pay 300 million dollars to resolve allegations it illegally filled millions of invalid prescriptions for opioids. Walgreens is also accused of trying to get Medicare and other federal health care programs to pay for the invalid prescriptions.

LISTEN: First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma tracks warm, dry days into the weekend.

Tonight is the opening of MJ the musical at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater. It’s one of several events this week and weekend. See the full menu here.