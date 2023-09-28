Jacksonville’s PACE Center for Girls partnering with community to combat youth mental health crisis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September is Suicide Prevention Month and a local school for girls, with a focus on mental health is raising awareness.

The PACE Center for Girls in Jacksonville is partnering with Vystar Credit Union, bringing more than 30 volunteers to combat the youth mental health crisis.

“Everything that we try to do is for the girls to be successful in whatever they want to be,” said Anurag Sharma, a board member at PACE.

Read: Clay County residents can vote for the name of the new road for the regional sports complex

This partnership aims to empower young girls and one way volunteers are giving back is helping the girls paint a mural just outside the center.

“I love the colors, you can express yourself, like blue for sad or purple for happy,” said Jay, a senior at the PACE Center for Girls in Jacksonville.

Volunteers also created vision boards for the girls’ futures, setting them on a path toward success and mental well-being.

Read: Palatka teen who was struck by lightning while hunting with her dad has died

Tami Garrett the development director said at pace, the school aims to break down the barriers that prevent a girl from focusing academically.

“The program really is a year-round program to give the girls an opportunity to catch up academically but also to provide that social service aspect,” said Tami.

They provide resources like counseling and even physical items like hygiene products and school supplies.

Read: ‘One murder is one murder too many:’ Sheriff T.K. Waters heartbroken over the loss of innocent lives

“We make sure that the girls have access to all the resources they need for human dignity and feeling seen heard, feeling safe,” said Brielle McVay, a therapist at PACE.

For Tami, she aims to continue to bring in community members to help break the mental health stigma.

“Mental health is so important for people to know and to be aware of and that these girls and all youth need support,” said Tami.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.