Palatka teen who was struck by lightning while hunting with her dad has died

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of Baylee Holbrook.

She was taken off life support on Sept. 28 at 9:32 a.m.

On Sept. 27, loved ones were praying for a miracle as hundreds filled the Palatka Junior-Senior High School gym, sending messages of love and hope after the 16-year-old was struck by lightning when she was hunting with her dad.

Read: Putnam community members rally in prayer for 16-year-old struck by lightning, in critical condition

“She cares so much about everyone else. She has a heart for her friends, people she loves, people she comes in contact with she has a heart for people in general,” Willie McKinnon said.

Read: ‘Believing in God for a miracle:’ Palatka teen struck by lightning while hunting with her dad

Holbrook and her dad were hit after lightning struck a tree. Deputies say her dad lost consciousness and when he woke up, she wasn’t breathing and was in critical condition.

Trinity Baptist Church posted on their Facebook that they will be having their church open today at noon for those who would like to pray and reflect.

