Clay County residents can vote for the name of the new road for the regional sports complex

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The community is invited to vote on potential names for the entry road of the new Clay County Regional Sports Complex.

Although the sports complex is still under construction, crews have built a new road to access it.

According to Clay County’s PIO, the 250-acre property is on State Road 21, just north of State Road 16. The designs include multipurpose fields, parking, restrooms, and a walking trail. The park will be completed this year.

The county received $3 million in legislative matching funds for the complex’s development and construction in fiscal year 2021. The county received $1 million in legislative appropriations this year, and an additional $1.5 million in legislative appropriations for turn lanes to the park.

Voting will end on October 9th.

The Clay County Regional Sports Complex broke ground on March 28.

