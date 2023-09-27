Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.58 billion, sold at Neptune Beach Publix has been claimed

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The $1.58 billion-winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket from the Aug. 8 drawing that was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach has been claimed, the Florida Lottery has confirmed.

The jackpot was claimed on Monday, Sept. 25, the Lottery said.

According to a Mega Millions Jackpot Retailer report from the Lottery, the claimant of the ticket, which was a QuickPick, took a cash option of $783,300,000. The report also shows the entity that claimed the ticket is based in Miami.

A Florida law now gives lottery winners of prizes totaling $250,000 or more 90 days after collecting their earnings where they can keep their names anonymous. This starts from the day the prize was claimed, the Lottery said.

Christmas Day, Dec. 25, would be 90 days from the day the prize was claimed.

