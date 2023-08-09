Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $1.58 billion sold in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Mega Millions lottery announced that its winning jackpot ticket was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach.

The ticket was sold at a Publix located at 630 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, Florida and marks the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

The winning ticket number sequence was 13-19-20-32-33.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is scheduled for Aug. 11 for $20 million.

