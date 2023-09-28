Power out second time in 24 hours at Baptist Medical Center South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Medical Center South confirmed that its power is out again Thursday morning following an outage Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Baptist Health, the hospital is currently using its emergency power supply. The spokesperson didn’t give a time on when regular power would be back on, but she said there would be an update between 9 a.m. and noon.

In a statement posted on social media, Baptist Medical Center South said electrical contractors are working to restore the power. All emergency room and hospital functions are running as scheduled on emergency power, and the elevators are fully operational. Private offices, however, don’t get emergency power, so doctors are working to reschedule with patients.

Action News Jax reached out to JEA about the outage, and the utility company said the issue isn’t on its end.

Baptist Medical Center South campus is on emergency backup power due to an electric outage. Electrical contractors are... Posted by Baptist Medical Center South on Thursday, September 28, 2023

