Booster segments arrive at Kennedy Space Center for NASA’s SLS moon rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — NASA’s next moon mission just took a big leap forward following the arrival of massive booster segments.

The segments arrived at the Kennedy Space Center by train on Monday.

NASA teams can now start stacking the giant SLS moon rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

The rocket’s twin, solid-rocket boosters will help propel the Artemis II astronauts on a trip around the moon.

“This is the critical hardware,” said Ken Kremer with Space UpClose. “And the core stage is also getting ready to come here soon too.”

The Artemis II mission is scheduled to launch from Florida’s Space Coast in November of next year.

