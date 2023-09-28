Scattered showers, flood warnings and advisories expected in some local neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers that will affect local Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia counties throughout the day.

According to First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh, Thursday morning will bring breezy onshore winds with scattered showers primarily in St. Johns and Putnam counties. That corridor of showers is likely to persist through the morning commute.

The rain may shift a little farther north, meaning showers are possible for Duval County as well.

The First Alert Weather Team is also tracking the tides, and it says some moderate coastal flooding is possible with high tide over the next few days. This is due to the persistent onshore wind and a full moon phase on Friday. Bedenbaugh says local counties are under nor’easter conditions as a result and advises locals to stay out of the water.

Coastal flood warnings are in effect for the following areas: Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau and Coastal Glynn counties through Friday night.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect for the following areas: Inland Duval (river/tributaries), Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team will continue to track the rain and will update you throughout the day.

