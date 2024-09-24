‘Jag all the way:’ Jaguars fans support the team at a home watch party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars fans took over Everbank Stadium Monday night at the official Jaguars Watch Party.

From the party inside, to the game outside, hundreds of people came out to the bank to support their home team.

“I’m excited, this was fun last year and I’m excited to do it again,” Jags Fan Katie Kelley said.

The Jaguars spokesperson said more than 5500 people registered for tickets at the watch party. This is about 1000 more registered tickets than last year’s watch party for the Saints game.

Fans were soaking it all in.

“I love the bank,” Jags Fan Erik Esquierdo said. “The bank is beautiful, look at this place. All these great people from Jacksonville all having a good time.”

Monday Night Football is a big deal. Last year the Jags played their first Monday night game in over 12 years. Now, that’s a thing of the past, since they’re already playing this prime-time game in their third week of the 2024 season.

“It’s time for us to go to the playoffs – no more rebuilding,” Jags Fan Julius Evaratt said. “It’s that time, this is the year.”

While the season started off on a bad foot with two losses so far, fans were optimistic at the start of the game.

“We’re hoping that we can break our losing streak for sure,” Katie’s husband, Chale Kelley said. “We won the last two games against the Bills, so hopefully we can continue that.”

But that optimism started to change after the Bills kept putting up more points on the board. After halftime, the mood at the Bank changed.

“Very upset,” Jags Fan Elyjah Zufall said. “We have a lot of talent and a lot of potential and I’d thought we’d be able to figure it out. We normally play well against the Bills and it’s just not working out. Too much talent, and not enough progress.

But whatever the outcome, fans remain loyal to their home team.

“I’m a Jag all the way, win or lose,” Evaratt said.

