Jags fan and local nurse wins free tickets to Chiefs game from Jaguars’ head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As someone who is at the hospital during most regular-season games for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fiona Conaghin never expected to go to Jags games often or at a reasonable price.

But not only did she get off work from her job as a nurse at Nemours Children’s Health Hospital, she got a free pair of tickets from Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen.

“I happened to check my phone the other day and it said Coach Liam Cohen sent two tickets to go to the Jags game,” Conaghin said.

Conaghin said she got the ticket after the Cohen family had posted online that they were offering up 50 free pairs of tickets for the Jaguars’ Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs to first responders and nurses who sent them an email.

Action News Jax told you last week when we learned the Coens had received more than 1,000 emails from fans wanting a chance at a free ticket, and Conaghin didn’t expect to be one of the lucky few.

“I was like, the chances are pretty slim. But when I saw [that I won], it made my whole 12-hour shift so much better and there was so much more excitement,” said Conaghin.

Conaghin sent Action News Jax screenshots of the email she says her father sent to the Coens on her behalf.

The email reads, in part, “she deserves these tickets not just for the love of the game, but the way she lights up every room.”

Conaghin’s second free ticket went to her dad.

“This is just like a really cool, really sweet, and thoughtful thing that he did. And he actually gets to come with me. So it’s even more thoughtful that we get to have this,” said Conaghin.

The Coens haven’t shared anything online about the possibility of free tickets being offered at any of the other home games. Conaghin said she didn’t get the chance to meet Coach Coen and his family, but she would be thanking them if she did.

“It’s really nice that they’re involving the health care community because we just have a huge community in Jacksonville. And it’s a really great time to shine,” Conaghin said.

