Jaguars to host a number of community meetings on stadium renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the team’s plans for a newly designed stadium that could cost $1.2 to $1.4 billion.

The first of 14 community meetings about the ambitious project is set to kick off during the lunch hour.

The meeting is taking place in the Springfield neighborhood, which is arguably the area that stands to gain the most from this stadium overhaul.

However, opinions about the plan are divided among the residents. Some are fully supportive of the new design and what it could mean for downtown Jacksonville. Others, however, are skeptical, claiming that previous stadium projects have failed to revitalize struggling areas and do not expect this project to be any different.

Kelly Cutter, a local resident, expressed mixed reactions about the hefty price tag attached to the project.

“If it’s worth it, it’s worth it. If it’s not then you know whomp whomp,” Cutter said, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the potential benefits.

The proposed renovations include a large shade canopy that could lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees, as well as a new concourse offering a wider array of food and beverage options. Moreover, this project is tied to major development plans along the riverfront at the shipyards, which could bring significant changes to the downtown area if approved.

However, there are skeptics like Jeffree Shalev, who worry that the true stakeholders in the community will be left behind.

Shalev expressed concern that the project will not address the needs of the Eastside neighborhood, stating, “They aren’t going to do anything for the Eastside at all, at best it’s going to be what parking lots surrounding the thing, that’s a fallacy. Stadiums never do anything for the poor neighborhoods that they put themselves in.”

The purpose of these community meetings is to address these concerns and discuss the hard topics related to the stadium renovation. The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to tackle the issues raised by fans and non-fans alike.

“We have so many needs in this city and most of them aren’t addressed,” said Shalev.

The Jaguars are not merely selling a stadium but also touting a revitalization of the urban core and the promise of a growing economy. However, they need the support of citizens and the city government to move forward with their plans.

“I don’t know where the disconnect is, but I just think we are spread out and we all kind of stick to our areas. Southside people stay to the southside, beaches people stay at the beaches. We have to find a way to make it more exciting,” said Cutter.

The first community meeting, titled “Huddle Up Jax,” will take at Strings Sports Brewery from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Additional meetings will be held at various locations until June 22nd, providing ample opportunities for the public to have their voices heard on the future of the team’s stadium and the potential impact on the city.

Date Event time Name of venue Address Monday, June 12 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m Strings Sports Brewery 1850 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Tuesday, June 13 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Ramada by Wyndham 3130 Hartley Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 Wednesday, June 14 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Jacksonville Golf & Country Club 3985 Hunt Club Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224 Thursday, June 15 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Mellow Mushroom River City 15710 Max Leggett Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218 Friday, June 16 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Xtreme Wings Sports Grille 6337 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244 Saturday, June 17 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Deerwood Country Club 10239 Golf Club Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32256 Saturday, June 17 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Atlantic Beach Country Club 1600 Selva Marina Dr., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 Monday, June 19 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Community First Igloo 3605 Philips Hwy., Jacksonville, FL 32207 Monday, June 19 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Bishop Snyder High School 5001 Samaritan Way, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Tuesday, June 20 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Grounds of Grace 1633 University Blvd N., Jacksonville, FL 32211 Tuesday, June 20 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Bradham and Brooks Branch Library 1755 Edgewood Ave W., Jacksonville, FL 32208 Wednesday, June 21 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant 691 N 1st St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Wednesday, June 21 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library 6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210 Thursday, June 22 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens 370 Zoo Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218

