Jaguars to host a number of community meetings on stadium renovations

By Nick Gibson, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars fans will have the opportunity to voice their opinions and concerns regarding the team’s plans for a newly designed stadium that could cost $1.2 to $1.4 billion.

The first of 14 community meetings about the ambitious project is set to kick off during the lunch hour.

The meeting is taking place in the Springfield neighborhood, which is arguably the area that stands to gain the most from this overhaul.

The meeting is taking place in the Springfield neighborhood, which is arguably the area that stands to gain the most from this stadium overhaul.

However, opinions about the plan are divided among the residents. Some are fully supportive of the new design and what it could mean for downtown Jacksonville. Others, however, are skeptical, claiming that previous stadium projects have failed to revitalize struggling areas and do not expect this project to be any different.

Kelly Cutter, a local resident, expressed mixed reactions about the hefty price tag attached to the project.

“If it’s worth it, it’s worth it. If it’s not then you know whomp whomp,” Cutter said, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the potential benefits.

The proposed renovations include a large shade canopy that could lower temperatures by 10 to 15 degrees, as well as a new concourse offering a wider array of food and beverage options. Moreover, this project is tied to major development plans along the riverfront at the shipyards, which could bring significant changes to the downtown area if approved.

However, there are skeptics like Jeffree Shalev, who worry that the true stakeholders in the community will be left behind.

Shalev expressed concern that the project will not address the needs of the Eastside neighborhood, stating, “They aren’t going to do anything for the Eastside at all, at best it’s going to be what parking lots surrounding the thing, that’s a fallacy. Stadiums never do anything for the poor neighborhoods that they put themselves in.”

The purpose of these community meetings is to address these concerns and discuss the hard topics related to the stadium renovation. The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to tackle the issues raised by fans and non-fans alike.

“We have so many needs in this city and most of them aren’t addressed,” said Shalev.

The Jaguars are not merely selling a stadium but also touting a revitalization of the urban core and the promise of a growing economy. However, they need the support of citizens and the city government to move forward with their plans.

“I don’t know where the disconnect is, but I just think we are spread out and we all kind of stick to our areas. Southside people stay to the southside, beaches people stay at the beaches. We have to find a way to make it more exciting,” said Cutter.

The first community meeting, titled “Huddle Up Jax,” will take at Strings Sports Brewery from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Additional meetings will be held at various locations until June 22nd, providing ample opportunities for the public to have their voices heard on the future of the team’s stadium and the potential impact on the city.

DateEvent timeName of venueAddress
Monday, June 1211:30 a.m. - 1 p.mStrings Sports Brewery1850 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Tuesday, June 135 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Ramada by Wyndham3130 Hartley Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257
Wednesday, June 145 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Jacksonville Golf & Country Club3985 Hunt Club Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224
Thursday, June 155 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Mellow Mushroom River City15710 Max Leggett Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218
Friday, June 1611:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Xtreme Wings Sports Grille6337 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244
Saturday, June 1711:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Deerwood Country Club10239 Golf Club Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32256
Saturday, June 175 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Atlantic Beach Country Club1600 Selva Marina Dr., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
Monday, June 1911:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Community First Igloo3605 Philips Hwy., Jacksonville, FL 32207
Monday, June 195 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Bishop Snyder High School5001 Samaritan Way, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tuesday, June 2011:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Grounds of Grace1633 University Blvd N., Jacksonville, FL 32211
Tuesday, June 205 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Bradham and Brooks Branch Library1755 Edgewood Ave W., Jacksonville, FL 32208
Wednesday, June 2111:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant691 N 1st St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Wednesday, June 215 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210
Thursday, June 2211:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens370 Zoo Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218

