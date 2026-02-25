The Jaguars 2023’ Draft Class is turning out to be one of the franchise’s best

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’ve got to give credit where credit is due; Trent Baalke’s 2023 draft class is turning out to be one of the best classes in franchise history, albeit with some help from Liam Coen. While it was clouded in uncertainty entering 2025, the emergence of Parker Washington and Antonio Johnson certainly supports the claim.

The big ticket item from this class, Anton Harrison, excelled as a rookie in pass-protection before facing a sophomore slump in 2024. But the former Oklahoma Sooner made a triumphant return in 2025, improving in both pass-protection and as a run-blocker.

In 2025, Harrison allowed just one sack with an impressive 6.1% pressure rate. As good as Cole Van Lanen was in place of Walker Little, Harrison was even better over the entirety of the season. This past season was by far Harrison’s best season in the NFL.

The Jaguars second round pick in 2023, Brenton Strange, saw his first full season as a starter. Well, it was supposed to be, but a Week 5 hip injury placed him on IR for five games. Still, Strange put up the best season of his career, amassing 540 yards and three touchdowns.

Had he played a full season, he was on pace for 765 yards. Strange’s 15% explosive play rate and 63.3% success rate both ranked tenth at the position. He moved the sticks for the Jaguars and made several big plays along the way. Expect an even bigger 2026 for him.

The Jaguars’ other day two selections of Tank Bigsby, Ventrell Miller, and Tyler Lacy are a trio of players who have been traded, relegated to special teams, or cut. Miller, the only one remaining of the three, might just become a starter this coming season as Devin Lloyd is set to hit Free Agency.

Thus far, Miller has been a special teams, depth piece for the Jaguars, who have seen time as a spot starter in times of injury. He’s proven to be a very fine linebacker in run-defense, posting a 9.9% Run-Stop % in 2024, 12th among linebackers. The Jaguars will likely find out more about just who Miller is this coming season if he does become the Jaguars’ starter alongside Foye Oluokun.

The true reason this class has quickly become one of the Jaguars’ best in recent memory is the emergence of Day three selections Antonio Johnson and Parker Washington. Johnson impressed as a rookie before really struggling during his sophomore campaign.

When injuries depleted the Jaguars’ safety room, Johnson filled in and instantly impressed. Among safeties, Johnson’s five interceptions ranked second, his -22.2 EPA in coverage ranked second, and his 33.0 NFL Rating in coverage ranked third.

Pro Football Focus actually ranked Johnson as the best safety of 2025. His emergence certainly makes the loss of Andrew Wingard to Free Agency far easier. That leaves Parker Washington as the last notable player from the 2023 draft class.

Washington’s 2025 was nothing short of miraculous. He began the season as the team’s fourth receiver and ended as the team’s No.1. Over the last month, Washington posted 26 receptions, 454 yards, and three touchdowns.

He excelled in contested catch situations and creating yards after the catch. His 17 contested catches ranked seventh among WRs, while his 106 yards after the catch over expectation ranked eighth. Not bad for a guy who only played 58% of the team’s snaps.

The Jaguars’ 2023 class was always going to rely heavily on Anton Harrison’s play at tackle, but it’s the arrival and stardom of two Day 3 selections that have taken this class over the top. If Ventrell Miller can prove to be a solid starter at linebacker, this class will boast five quality starters for the Jaguars.

